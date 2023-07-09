Nagpur, Jul 9 (PTI) An Assistant Police Inspector (API) was booked on the charge of negligent driving after he rammed his car into an SUV carrying BJP workers near Nagpur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred on Saturday night when BJP workers were travelling to Wardha after attending a meeting of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur.

An argument ensued between the police officer and BJP workers after the accident.

BJP workers approached police and lodged a complaint following which an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)