Nagpur, Aug 17 (PTI) A Nagpur rural police sub-inspector died of electrocution while washing an official vehicle using electric pump at the police headquarters here on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Z Fold 4 Record Over 50k Pre-Bookings in Less Than 12 Hours.

The deceased Sahebrao Bahale (54) was a resident of the police quarters in the Teka area.

Also Read | Moto Tab G62 With 7,700mAh Battery Debuts in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

He was promoted as PSI only last month. Bahale was working as a driver with the local crime branch unit.

The incident occurred at 8.30 am when the PSI was cleaning a police jeep with an electric pump.

Prima facie, the electric current passed in the water, the official said.

Bahale suffered the electric shock and fell unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)