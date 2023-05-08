Thane, May 8 (PTI) The police foiled a robbery attempt at an ATM centre and arrested a man in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Monday.

A patrolling team of the police spotted a man entering an ATM centre in Wagle Estate area around 1 am on Sunday and saw him tampering with the machine to steal cash, an official from Srinagar police station said.

The accused was apprehended and a case under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him, he said.

