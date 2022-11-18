Nashik, Nov 18 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting and injuring seven people while driving his car in an inebriated state in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Friday.

The accused had allegedly driven his car rashly in different parts of the city on Thursday evening and hit seven persons, two of whom are critically injured, an official said.

The accused drove through Upnagar, Wadala, Lekhanagar, Cidco, Mumbai Naka and Chandak Circle areas of the city, he said.

The police nabbed the accused in Chandak Circle area. A medical test was conducted, during which it was found that the man was drunk, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

