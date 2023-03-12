Latur, Mar 12 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by an unidentified person in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday, police said.

The police have detained a 22-year-old suspect in connection with the killing that took place in Gandhi market area in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The victim, who slept in the market complex, was bludgeoned to death with a stone and his body was found by locals in the morning, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the police are in the process of registering a case, the official said.

