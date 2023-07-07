Nagpur, Jul 7 (PTI) An 82-year-old man fell to death from the balcony of his apartment on the third floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at Shree Complex in Narendra Nagar area of Beltarodi, an official said.

The victim Neelkanth Shimon Chandekar fell from the balcony of his third-floor apartment and sustained serious injuries, he said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on admission, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

