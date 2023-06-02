Thane, June 3 (PTI) Several electric poles were twisted or uprooted in Maharashtra's Thane district due to heavy rains and strong winds on Thursday evening, state-owned power distribution company MSEDCL said on Friday.

A release by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said that a spell of heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Asangaon in Shahpur taluka.

As many as 25 electric poles, including nine high-tension ones, and 38 km of electric wires were damaged.

The damage to poles and transmission lines affected several transformers and disrupted the power supply in the area, it said.

A total of 127 personnel worked round the clock and restored the supply, it added.

