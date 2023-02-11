Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 41-year-old criminal from Mumbai and recovered stolen items worth Rs 7.29 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

He had allegedly snatched the purse of a woman passenger containing jewellery and a mobile phone worth Rs 6.45 lakh while she was travelling on Ahmedabad-Kolhapur express train on the intervening night of January 30 and 31.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Market Dip 27% in Q4 of 2022; Entry-Level, Sub-Rs 25,000 Segment Most Hit.

Police identified the man, a resident of Dahanu in Palhar district, through CCTV cameras and arrested him from Byculla in south Mumbai.

A string of cases are pending against the accused at Kalyan, Pune, Bhusawal, and Bharuch railway stations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)