Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) In a bid to ensure smooth travel for devotees and tourists during the Maha Kumbh, the traffic police have devised a detailed plan for effective management across seven key routes to Prayagraj.

The traffic police have devised plans for routes from Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Rewa/Banda, Kanpur, Lucknow and Pratapgarh to the Maha Kumbh Mela and Commissionerate area, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

With over 40 crore pilgrims expected, the traffic plan includes designated parking for large and small vehicles and pedestrian-friendly measures.

One-way routes will be enforced in the fair area, and SSP, Kumbh Mela will implement real-time diversions in case of excessive crowds.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

According to an estimate, 21 per cent of traffic is expected from the Jaunpur route and 18 per cent from the Rewa/Banda route. Similarly, 16 per cent are expected via the Varanasi route, whereas 14 per cent and 12 per cent are expected to arrive through Kanpur and Mirzapur routes respectively.

Additionally, 10 per cent of people are expected to come from Lucknow and 9 per cent from Pratapgarh, the statement said.

These arrangements aim at facilitating seamless access for devotees and an uninterrupted and spiritually fulfilling experience during the event, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)