Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has lodged a case against a man for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a person to save the latter from arrest in an offence of kidnapping, an ACB official said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, Thane ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashwini Patil said.

She said the man allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh on behalf of public servants from the person who was accused of kidnapping over a monetary dispute.

The person complained to the ACB which lodged a case against the man under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday. A probe was on into the case, the official said.

