Beed, Mar 19 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Beed in Maharashtra after informing his near and dear ones of his intentions by putting an apology note as his Whatsapp status, police said.

The youth hanged himself from a tree near his home in Aagar Nandur village on Friday, a Gevrai police station official said.

A probe was underway to find out why he took this step, the official added.

