Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old man is feared drowned in a river in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official from the fire brigade said.

Also Read | Vivo Y77 5G MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in China.

The incident took place at Kamwari river in the town around 1 pm, when the victim, Mohammad Asif, a resident of Auchit Pada, had ventured into the water for a swim along with four others, he said

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 5G, Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Even as Asif jumped into the river, he was swept away by strong currents. His friends raised an alarm, but he could not be caught, the official from the BNMC said.

Local firemen and police rushed to the scene and a search operation was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)