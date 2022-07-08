Infinix India has officially launched the Note 12 15G Series in the country. The Infinix Note 12 5G Series comprises Note 12 and Note 12 Pro 5G models. Both models will be available for purchase on July 15, 2022, via Flipkart and Infinix India's official website. Customers purchasing the handset will get a Rs 1,500 discount using Axis Bank cards. Infinix Note 12 5G Series With 108MP Camera Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Soon.

Both Infinix Note 12 5G & Note 12 Pro 5G get a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Infinix Note 12 5G comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an AI shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Infinix)

Experience #ThrillAndThunder with Infinix NOTE 12 5G series, with Dimensity 810 5G processor & more cool features: 📱6.7' FHD+ AMOLED Display 📶12 5G Bands 📷108 MP Camera 🚀33W Fast charge Starting at just ₹12,999* Sale starts 14th July on Flipkart https://t.co/fFgKtfeMCE pic.twitter.com/mR1v3FSJWX — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 8, 2022

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G sports a 108MP primary lens, a 2MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an AI lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calls. Both models run on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 UI. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,999, whereas the Infinix Note 12 5G costs Rs 14,999.

