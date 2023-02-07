Palghar, Feb 7 (PTI) The police have arrested a man who allegedly operated a racket involved in cheating homebuyers in Vasai Virar region of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday arrested the 28-year-old man, who along with four others had allegedly cheated homebuyers to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, the official said.

The gang, which was operating in the Vasai-Virar region, had recently duped a buyer of Rs 17.5 lakh by selling him a flat on which a loan had already been taken, senior inspector Pramod Badhak said.

The accused did not give the victim possession of the flat, following which the latter approached the police, he said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that his gang had cheated homebuyers in the area to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, the official said.

The accused has several cases to his name at different police stations, he added.

