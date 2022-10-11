Latur, Oct 11 (PTI) The body of a 48-year-old man tied to a bag of stones was recovered from a canal in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Arvind Narsingh Pitale, a resident of Deoni tehsil, was found in a canal on the outskirts of Babhalgaon village late on Monday night, an official said.

According to the police, the victim was first stabbed to death with a sharp weapon and a bag of stones was tied to the body and thrown into the canal, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard at Latur rural police station and further probe is underway, the official added.

