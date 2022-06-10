Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) With the addition of 43 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 5,77,976 on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) To Come With 45W Fast Charging Support: Report.

The district saw a rise in infections after recording cases in single digits over the last several months.

Also Read | Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Of the latest cases, 29 were reported in Nagpur city, 11 were from rural areas and three patients were from outside the district, he said.

The toll remained steady at 10,338, as no fresh casualties were reported, the official said, adding that the district is currently left with 102 active cases.

With 2,326 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district reached 54,28,226, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)