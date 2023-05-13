Akola, May 13 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Akola district have booked the organisers of a devotional programme that was attended by thousands of people for alleged violations, including failing to maintain hygiene and causing noise pollution, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | UIDAI Launches Nation-Wide Drive To Update Aadhaar Operators on Policy Changes.

The programme, Shivmahapuran Katha, was held at village Mhaispur between May 5 and May 11.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai Divorce Case: Patna High Court Directs Family Court Hear the Case Afresh.

While the organisers had obtained permission for the event from authorities, they allegedly flouted various norms, the official said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections, including 270 (an act that is likely to spread a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, he said.

The organisers also allegedly violated rules governing control of noise pollution, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)