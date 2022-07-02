Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) A retaining wall of a lake collapsed amid heavy downpour in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

Also Read | IAF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Group C Civilian Posts of the Indian Air Force; Check Details Here.

The retaining wall of Siddheshwar Talao in Patil Wadi collapsed around 5.15 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Begins Hiring for Post Graduate Teachers And Others on navodaya.gov.in; Check Details Here.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The portion of the wall that collapsed was 15 feet by 6 feet and the remaining portion of the structure is also in a precarious state, the official said.

Teams of local firemen and RDMC are clearing out the debris in the area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)