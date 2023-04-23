Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) An offence has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating a group of cotton farmers of Rs 14.28 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio for allegedly cheating 11 farmers from Umred, an official said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly took cotton from the farmers and sold it in Hinganghat in Wardha district. However, instead of paying the farmers in cash, the accused issued fake cheques.

When the victims found out that the cheques were fake, they approached the accused, who refused to pay, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

