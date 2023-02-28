Palghar, Feb 28 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with stolen vehicles worth more than Rs 5.8 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The police had stepped up vigil following complaints of two-wheeler thefts in various parts of the district, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The trio was arrested on Saturday and stolen vehicles worth Rs 5.88 lakh were recovered from them, he said

At least seven motorcycles and two autorickshaws stolen from the limits of Virar, Valiv, Nalla Soapra, Arnala and Pelhar police stations have been recovered so far, the official said.

