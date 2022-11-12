Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) The Palghar Zilla Parishad organised a four-day training programme for non-government organisations on the theme of 'gender nutritious panchayat' as part of the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations, an official said on Saturday.

The training was imparted by personnel from the Pune-based Yashwantrao Chavan Development Administration Prabodhini (YASHADA) between November 7 and 10, he said.

The workshop was inaugurated by YASHADA deputy director Dr Malinath Kalshetti, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer.

A spokesperson for Prasad Medical Institute, one of the NGOs that took part in the training workshop, said it was chosen as it had been spreading awareness among public, especially students, under its 'sustainable village development' project.

The 17 SDGs that have to be achieved by 2030 include alleviation of poverty and hunger, bringing about good health, quality education, clean water and sanitation, gender equality, sustainable cities and communities etc.

