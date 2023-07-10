Palghar, Jul 10 (PTI) Hundreds of tribal children marched to the zilla parishad office in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday to draw the administration's attention to the urgent need for teachers in zilla parishad schools.

The tribal rights body that organised the march claimed that there were more than 400 schools in the district, where there were either no teachers or just one educator.

Of 7,250 total sanctioned posts of teachers, 2,132 remain vacant, it said.

Twenty-eight schools did not have any teachers, while 335 schools were functioning with a single teacher, the organisation claimed.

