Palghar, Dec 9 (PTI) The police have apprehended a woman and a minor for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing valuables worth more than Rs 9 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

The theft had taken place in a house in Evershine City between November 7 and 23, in which Rs 8.36 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh were stolen, senior inspector Chandrakant Sarode of Achole police station said.

Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the police arrested the woman and detained her minor accomplice, he said.

The duo had bought an iPhone, KTV motorcycle, furniture and electronic using the stolen money, the official said.

The police have recovered Rs 4.30 lakh cash and the goods totally valued at Rs 7.3 lakh from the accused, he added.

