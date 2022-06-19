Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) A man fell to death while working at an underconstruction building in Vartak Nagar area of Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday night, police said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Karnataka Amid Heavy Rainfall, Three killed So Far.

The worker fell from the top of the underconstuction building, chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said, adding that details about the mishap are awaited.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme: Indian Air Force Releases Details of Recruitment Plan; Check All Details Here.

"The worker fell from the underconstruction building on some iron rods that pierced through him. The incident occurred around 10 pm," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)