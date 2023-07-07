New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) State-owned Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has introduced a virtual reality-based programme to provide safety and operational training to its 17,000-strong workforce, an official statement said on Friday.

The company has earmarked a budget of Rs 6.5 crore for skill enhancement among coal miners, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

MCL is one of the eight subsidiary companies of Coal India Ltd (CIL). Introduction of VR-based training for around 17,000 departmental as well as contract employees will serve as a major initiative for 18 training modules leveraging this modern technology.

Om Prakash Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MCL stated that regular training and upgradation of skills is required by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to match the advancements and introduction of new technology in the mining sector.

Hyderabad based Virtual Reality technology company Concoct Human Resource Practitioners has been entrusted with the job, through competitive bidding at the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), for development of simulated environment and running the training programme in areas like blasting, mine inspection, electrical safety, working, traffic simulation, engine/transmission maintenance etc.

MCL produced over 193 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the financial year 2022-23 and dispatched a record 148 MT coal to power plants.

