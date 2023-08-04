Latur, Aug 4 (PTI) A district official was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Maharashtra's Latur, an official from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Keraba Shinde, working in the rehabilitation department of the collector office, while accepting the bribe on Thursday, he said.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant to transfer a certificate in his name, but later settled for Rs 2,000, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

