New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 27.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on lower-income.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 224.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 58.12 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 110.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

For the full 2020-21, Mahindra Lifespace posted a net loss of Rs 71.45 crore as against a net loss of Rs 194.55 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income declined sharply to Rs 187.82 crore last fiscal from Rs 645.92 crore in 2019-20.

Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace is part of the business conglomerate Mahindra group.

