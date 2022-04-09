Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) With a number of companies across the world proposing 4-day workweek for employees, a report has revealed that a majority of employers in India strongly agree that this model will help in reducing stress level.

Over 60 per cent of the employers strongly agree that the new 4-day workweek model will be successful in uplifting the overall morale of the organisation with job satisfaction and work-life balance, helping to reduce stress and anxiety levels, a report by HR Solutions Genius Consultants said.

However, 27 per cent of the employers who participated in the survey said they were not sure of its implications on organisations' productivity.

The remaining 11 per cent disagreed with the notion, arguing that the 4-day work model would neither improve nor yield any drastic positive results, it said.

The report is based on a survey conducted online among 1,113 employers and employees between February 1 and March 7 across sectors, including banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media, oil and gas.

The survey found that 100 per cent employees are in favour of the 4-day workweek model.

Further, when employers were asked if they are willing to work beyond 12 hours to compensate for an extra day off, over 56 per cent agreed instantly, while the remaining 44 per cent of the respondents were not convinced about stretching their usual working hours.

Similarly, 60 per cent employees in the survey said they are willing to work more than 12 hours in exchange for another weekly off.

Over 66 per cent of respondents strongly believed that the 4-day week module will help them improve their productivity levels, the report said.

The survey also revealed that for employers, the most preferred third day off is Friday (52 per cent), followed by Monday (18 per cent), Wednesday (18 per cent) and Thursday (11 per cent).

"The new 4-day workweek module has been quite an interesting trend that has been increasingly adopted by quite a few countries and organisations from a standalone perspective. People have been praising the module for helping employees manage both their personal and work lives better. Some feel the 4-day week model has enabled them to push their boundaries, contribute and perform better," said R P Yadav, Genius Consultants CMD.

The module has piqued a lot of curiosity and has made few organisations wonder if they should consider adopting the same for their company structure, he added.

