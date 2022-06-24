New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Online travel company MakeMyTrip Friday announced becoming a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

With this step, MakeMyTrip joins a select band of travel companies across the world that are taking the lead in driving sustainable tourism practices, the company said in a statement.

GSTC, a non-profit organisation that works towards achieving best practices in sustainable tourism - represents a diverse and global membership including national and provincial governments, leading travel companies, hotels, tour operators, NGOs, and communities at large.

The GSTC was created jointly by UN agencies and prominent international conservation NGOs to develop global baseline standards for sustainable tourism- the GSTC Criteria.

Liberty General Insurance partners with PFPDL to sell policies

*Liberty General Insurance (LGI) has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Peerless Financial Products Distribution Ltd (PFPDL) to sell their policies.

The collaboration will enable the distribution of Liberty's retail and commercial line of products through Peerless' extensive network of 42 branches across the country, LGI said.

Through the partnership, Liberty's teams will work closely with clusters of Peerless branches to offer a wide range of health and motor products such as vector-borne diseases cover under Liberty Complete Protect Group Policy Insurance, which provides annual benefit cover.

Mufin Finance to foray into digital payments space with 'MufinPay' *

*Fintech player Mufin Finance, which recently received RBI licence for Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI), on Friday said it will enter into the digital payments space with the launch of MufinPay.

With disbursements worth Rs 1,500 crore in loan, the company has received an in-principal authorisation for issuance of semi-closed PPI from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A semi-closed PPI licence allows digital banks, fintech firms, and large consumer-facing applications to roll out features such as digital payment solutions for lending and consumer loyalty programmes.

Mufin Finance said it is in the process of setting up building blocks for launching MufinPay, a digital payment solution which will complement its lending business.

