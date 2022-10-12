Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the letter of Intent of the proposed Tajpur deep sea port to Adani Ports chief executive officer Karan Adani on Wednesday.

The cabinet had approved the proposal in September for issuing a LoI to the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone for developing the state's first greenfield deep sea port, which is expected to see a total investment of Rs 25,000 crore.

"Following the technical and financial evaluation, and completion of all formalities, the government accorded approval for issuance of the LoI by the West Bengal Maritime Board to the successful bidder," an official said.

The LoI was handed over to Adani at a Bijaya Sammilani at Eco Park in New Town. Industry Minister Shashi Panja and Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi were among others who were present at the event.

Adani Group sources said the company would begin necessary action towards the project soon.

The deep sea port will usher in a new era of development in the state. It will create direct employment opportunities for 25,000 people, officials said.

"The project will entail an investment of Rs 15,000 crore. The port-related infrastructure development and government investment will involve another Rs 10,000 crore," an official said.

The port will provide quick access to international markets for Bengal-based industries. All the eastern states and the Northeast will benefit from the port's connectivity through highways and integrated inland waterways, according to the government.

It will also be linked to the industrial and economic corridor that is being developed from Dunkuni to Raghunathpur.

During the last business conclave in April, Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani had committed Rs 10,000 crore of investment over a decade.

The areas of investment include in port infrastructure, data centres, undersea cables, centres of excellence in digital innovation, fulfilment facilities, warehouses and logistics parks.

