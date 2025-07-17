Noida, Jul 17 (PTI) Gautam Buddha Nagar district police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly performing stunts with a car on the road.

Police said the action was taken after the video of the stunt went viral on social media.

Inspector in-charge of Knowledge Park police station Sarvesh Kumar Singh said that a few days ago a video went viral on social media in which stunts were being performed with a car without a number plate, while his partner was making a video of it from another car.

The officer said that the police started investigation after taking cognisance of the viral video on social media.

