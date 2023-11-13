Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly beating up his former girlfriend's mother in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place Panchpakhadi area on November 11, when the accused arrived at the victim's house and quarrelled with her, he said.

The accused kicked the woman and beat her up. As the victim raised an alarm, her neighbours intervened and rushed her to a hospital, the official said.

