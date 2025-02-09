Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death while he was asleep in Andhra Pradesh after the latter refused to give him money for alcohol, police said on Sunday.

P Mariadas smashed his 79-year-old father, P Yesu, on the head with a metallic component from the chainsaw he used to fell trees.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday in Indlacheruvu village, Prakasam district, police said.

"Mariadas bludgeoned his father to death with a metallic object from the chainsaw after he refused to give him money for alcohol," police told PTI.

According to police, Mariadas, an alcoholic, had been on a drinking spree since Saturday morning.

On Saturday evening, he asked Yesu for money to buy more alcohol, but when his father refused, it ultimately led to the murder.

Due to the disturbance he was creating, police said Mariadas' wife and children had left their home a few days ago.

Incidentally, both the son and father had been living together for a long time.

Meanwhile, police apprehended Mariadas and registered a case under BNS Section 302.

