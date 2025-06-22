Nagpur, Jun 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died of electrocution while removing clothes from a wire in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Ambe Nagar under the Pardi police station limits on Saturday night, an official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He said the victim, Amol Bhagwan Bagmare, was removing clothes that hung on a live wire when he collapsed.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)