New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly dragged on the bonnet of a car for more than 7 kilometres by a man attempting to evade interception near outer north Delhi's Bhalswa Landfill area, an official said Friday.

The accused, identified as Karamveer, was apprehended in Kolkata after he fled from Delhi, the official said.

"The incident took place at 6.28 am on April 22 when Head Constable Praveen and ASI Naveen of the PCR Outer North Zone intercepted a suspicious white car near the GTK Bypass close to the Bhalswa Landfill. They suspected that the vehicle was being used to transport liquor," a senior police official said.

The officer added that on being asked to step out, the driver attempted to flee. In a bid to stop the car, Head Constable Praveen stood in front of the vehicle.

However, the driver allegedly accelerated and drove straight at him, causing the constable to land on the bonnet, the officer added.

"Despite this, the car sped off towards Azadpur with Praveen still clinging to the bonnet. He managed to jump off near Azadpur Mandi when the vehicle slowed down. Injured and unable to retrieve his mobile phone which got stuck between the bonnet and windshield, Praveen borrowed a passerby's phone and alerted the PCR," he said.

He suffered injuries to his fingers and left ankle and was taken to BJRM Hospital for medical treatment.

Based on his statement, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station and an investigation was initiated.

Karamveer had fled the city and boarded a train to Kolkata, police said. A team was dispatched to Kolkata, where the accused was apprehended after following due legal procedures.

Police said Karamveer is being brought back to Delhi for further interrogation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)