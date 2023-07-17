Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) A 30 year old man drowned in a lake in Bhayander in Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.

The man, identified as Daniel Das, slipped while sitting at the edge of Mandli lake and drowned, the official said.

His friend raise an alarm and a fire brigade team fished out Das' body a little after 7:30pm, he said.

A case has been registered, a police official said.

