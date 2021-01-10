Mangaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) One person drowned and another went missing while seven others were rescued when they were caught in strong waves in the sea at Munda Beach in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Sunday, police said.

A nine-member group, who had gone to the beach near Sasihithlu in the evening, were caught in the strong waves while swimming, but local fishermen rescued seven of them, they said.

Two others were washes away. The body of a 45-year old man has been retrieved while a search continued for another missing person.

Police said the group had come from Thokur to attend a family function and went to the beach.

They entered the waters without taking heed to warnings by local people, police said, adding the rescued people have been admitted to a local hospital.

