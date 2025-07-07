Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl here three years ago and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.

According to police, Bharat Patel, a resident of Bhondsi, raped the 16-year-old girl on August 10, 2022.

Based on an FIR registered at the Bhondsi police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, officials investigated the case and arrested Patel.

On Monday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma sentenced the man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, said a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

