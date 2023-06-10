Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing his wife, a police official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Update: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm To Intensify Further, Says IMD.

The woman was mentally unwell and the accused used to give her baths, and an argument ensued on Friday after she refused to let him help, the official said.

Also Read | RBI Decision to Maintain Repo Rate Welcomed, Impact on Affordable Housing a Concern.

He banged her head against a wall in their home in Kalmeshwar tehsil and killed her, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)