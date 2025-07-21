Pilibhit (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, has been arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing job opportunities abroad, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Bharti, was arrested from a hotel in Uttam Nagar's Bindapur area in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Dahiya said the arrest was made as part of an ongoing crackdown by Pilibhit Police on gangs involved in fraud and illegal immigration rackets, commonly referred to as "kabootarbazi".

According to the ASP, a special police team led by the SHO of Amaria Police Station was constituted to trace criminals defrauding youths on the pretext of overseas jobs using fake documents.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team of Amaria Police and the Special Task Force (STF) Bareilly unit arrested Bharti from the hotel where he had been hiding under a false identity.

Bharti is accused of duping several individuals of large sums of money by falsely promising job opportunities abroad and using forged documents to convince his victims.

The accused has been presented before the court, and further legal proceedings are underway, the ASP added.

