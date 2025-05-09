Palghar, May 9 (PTI) One person was arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Mira Bhyander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police laid a trap and apprehended the accused with the contraband in Virar on Wednesday night, senior inspector Shahuraj Ranavre.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He said the accused, Akash Ajit Jadhav (30), was carrying 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway to find out where the contraband was sourced from and the intended customers.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)