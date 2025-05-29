Jammu, May 29 (PTI) A man was injured in a wild bear attack in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Jaram Singh from Bari village was en route to the forest when he was attacked by a wild bear, they said.

Locals rushed to the area upon hearing his cries and saved him. Singh was admitted to a hospital for his injuries, they added.

