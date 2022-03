Nagpur, Mar 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a stationary truck in Pardi area of Nagpur on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Guddu Dhankar, an official said.

A case of causing death by negligence has been registered, he added. PTICOR

