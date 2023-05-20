Latur, May 20 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | .

Satish Jamadar was engaged in a dispute with his neighbours over a common embankment along their farm plots in Samsapur in Renapur tehsil, he said.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Meets Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima (See Pics).

"On Friday, he and his kin were levelling the soil at the site of the embankment with a tractor when a dispute broke out with his neighbours. He was stabbed and succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. Three persons of a family, including a woman, have been arrested for the killing," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)