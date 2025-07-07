Gurugram, Jul 6 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife here by clobbering her head with a brick after he heard her speaking to someone on the phone. Police Sunday said he has been arrested and interrogated.

The woman was allegedly killed following a quarrel with the man on June 16 in a rented room in the IMT Manesar area, they said.

Police arrested Rajkumar (47), a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday near the KMP Highway.

According to police, they found the body of a woman soaked in blood on the bed in the room on June 16. She was identified as 44-year-old Rupa Devi from Bareilly.

Her husband, Rajkumar, was not present at the spot. An FIR of murder was registered at IMT, Manesar police station and police handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem, they added.

After his arrest, Rajkumar allegedly confessed to killing his wife, police said.

"During interrogation, he revealed that on the night of June 16, he heard his wife Rupa talking to someone in the bathroom," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

When she came out of the bathroom after about 10 minutes, they had a quarrel and he picked up a brick lying nearby and hit her twice on the head.

"Rupa fell on the bed and he fled from the spot. We are questioning him further," the spokesperson said.

