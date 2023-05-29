Nagpur, May 29: A 28-year-old man from Nagpur was duped of Rs 1 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of speeding up his passport application. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Borivali Man Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Trying to Book Train Tickets.

Harish Dhondabaji Jode was contacted by an unidentified person who asked him to download a link to pay Rs5 as fees to speed up his passport application process, the Wathoda police station official said. Online Fraud in Pune: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Software Engineer of Rs 24 Lakh on Pretext of Earning Extra Income by Performing Online Tasks; Investigation Underway.

"Once he clicked on the link, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account in three transactions. A cheating case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said.

