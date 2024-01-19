Noida, Jan 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead by bike-borne assailants near a market here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Sector 104 here when the man came out of a gym and sat in his car, they added.

DCP Noida Harish Chander said the Sector 39 police station was alerted about the incident at around 2.30 pm and a team was rushed to the crime spot.

"The man was taken to a nearby hospital but he did not survive," Chander said.

The deceased has been identified as Sooraj Mann, who lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society nearby, according to the police.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and the man's family is being contacted," the DCP said.

He said an investigation has been launched into the case and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

