Latest News | Man Stabbed to Death After Altercation over Smoking in Delhi, Four Held

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men after an argument over smoking outside a battery-swapping station in northwest Delhi's Rampura area, police said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Jul 04, 2025 07:18 PM IST
A+
  • ‘No Time For Noise,’ Vidit Gujrathi Hits Back at The Liver Doc’s ‘Homeopathy Specialists Are Not Real Doctors’ Potshot on Chess Grandmaster’s Doctors Day Post For Family
  • Festivals
    Fourth of July Fireworks 2025 Live Streaming: Can You Watch Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Online? Here’s the Date, Time and Live Telecast Details of New York’s Firework Display Fourth of July Fireworks 2025 Live Streaming: Can You Watch Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Online? Here’s the Date, Time and Live Telecast Details of New York’s Firework Display
  • Videos
    Has PM Modi Announced Scheme Promising INR 1.25 Lakh Daily Returns on INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Manipulated Video Has PM Modi Announced Scheme Promising INR 1.25 Lakh Daily Returns on INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Manipulated Video
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Man Stabbed to Death After Altercation over Smoking in Delhi, Four Held

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men after an argument over smoking outside a battery-swapping station in northwest Delhi's Rampura area, police said on Friday.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 04, 2025 07:18 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Man Stabbed to Death After Altercation over Smoking in Delhi, Four Held

    New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men after an argument over smoking outside a battery-swapping station in northwest Delhi's Rampura area, police said on Friday.

    The incident took place late on the night of July 2 when the victim, identified as Vikas Sahu, objected to a man smoking near his workplace, they said.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Police said that information was received at Keshav Puram police station from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital about the admission of an injured man.

    "A police team rushed to the hospital and found that Vikas had sustained deep stab wounds. He succumbed to injuries during treatment," a senior police officer said.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    The officer further said that during the initial inquiry, the victim's brother, Mithilesh Sahu, revealed that they were working at a Battery Smart Station in Lawrence Road in Rampura. Around 11.50 pm on July 2, a man using Battery Smart ID registered in the name of Roshan visited the station to swap a battery. He was later identified as Naveen (32), a resident of Wazirpur.

    Mithilesh told police that Naveen began smoking near the station, and when Vikas objected to it. An argument broke out between the two and Naveen left.

    Police said Naveen returned shortly with four to five associates and beat up Vikas. During the fight, one of the attackers stabbed Vikas with a knife. Mithilesh and a neighbour, Sanjay, rushed Vikas to the hospital, where he later died.

    "An FIR was registered, and further investigation was launched. Based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, police arrested four people, including one juvenile. The weapon of offence was recovered, along with an e-rickshaw and a motorcycle used in the crime," said the officer.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Naveen (32), his wife Manisha (24), Chirag (20), and a juvenile was apprehended. Efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Latest News | Man Stabbed to Death After Altercation over Smoking in Delhi, Four Held

    New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men after an argument over smoking outside a battery-swapping station in northwest Delhi's Rampura area, police said on Friday.

    The incident took place late on the night of July 2 when the victim, identified as Vikas Sahu, objected to a man smoking near his workplace, they said.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Police said that information was received at Keshav Puram police station from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital about the admission of an injured man.

    "A police team rushed to the hospital and found that Vikas had sustained deep stab wounds. He succumbed to injuries during treatment," a senior police officer said.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    The officer further said that during the initial inquiry, the victim's brother, Mithilesh Sahu, revealed that they were working at a Battery Smart Station in Lawrence Road in Rampura. Around 11.50 pm on July 2, a man using Battery Smart ID registered in the name of Roshan visited the station to swap a battery. He was later identified as Naveen (32), a resident of Wazirpur.

    Mithilesh told police that Naveen began smoking near the station, and when Vikas objected to it. An argument broke out between the two and Naveen left.

    Police said Naveen returned shortly with four to five associates and beat up Vikas. During the fight, one of the attackers stabbed Vikas with a knife. Mithilesh and a neighbour, Sanjay, rushed Vikas to the hospital, where he later died.

    "An FIR was registered, and further investigation was launched. Based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, police arrested four people, including one juvenile. The weapon of offence was recovered, along with an e-rickshaw and a motorcycle used in the crime," said the officer.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Naveen (32), his wife Manisha (24), Chirag (20), and a juvenile was apprehended. Efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    andrey rublev
    500+K+ searches
    madison keys
    500+K+ searches
    hdb financial services stock market
    2000+K+ searches
    tennis wimbledon
    2000+K+ searches
    alejandro davidovich fokina
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google Trends Google Trends
    andrey rublev
    500+K+ searches
    madison keys
    500+K+ searches
    hdb financial services stock market
    2000+K+ searches
    tennis wimbledon
    2000+K+ searches
    alejandro davidovich fokina
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel