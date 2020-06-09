Latest News | Man Trampled to Death by Tusker in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) A man was trampled to death by a tusker in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday, a senior forest official said.

The elephant had strayed from the Jaldapara reserve forest and trampled the man to death after he suddenly came in front of the pachyderm, he said.

Forest personnel later pushed the elephant back to the forest, the official added.

