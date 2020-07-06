New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Manappuram Finance on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 300 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Financial resources and management committee of the company's board of directors on Monday approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 300 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Shooting for Reality Shows Can Resume in West Bengal Without Any Audience, Maximum 40 Crew Members; Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Shares of Manappuram Finance on Monday closed at Rs 161.60 apiece on the BSE, up 0.25 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)